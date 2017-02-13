Seattle is right to explore options to bring the NBA back to KeyArena. But it shouldn’t lease the venue to developers with no team in sight. First let Chris Hansen’s arena deal in Sodo expire, then wholeheartedly pursue the NBA at a better location such as KeyArena.

THE plot around Seattle’s arena proposals is thickening, unnecessarily. Seattle’s City Council already has sent a clear message to Chris Hansen and his effort to develop a Sodo-area arena that would hurt a critical maritime and industrial corridor. Last May it refused to vacate a street dividing his site, effectively scuttling his project.

Within Seattle, KeyArena is the better location for an NBA team. Its feasibility for both NBA and professional hockey was established by a 2015 city study.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and the council initially kept that study quiet as they moved forward with Hansen.

Now Murray appears to have changed course. He’s charging forward with a plan to let developers redevelop the arena and adjacent Seattle Center property. Proposals are due in late April and Murray expects to select one in June.

Returning the NBA to the arena is a great goal. But this is a reckless schedule that limits public discussion needed before signing away a premier public asset — especially since Murray’s not requiring the arena developer to have a team.

If the city’s primary objective is to return the NBA to the arena, it shouldn’t lease the arena and adjacent property to a developer without a team.

Seattle must not be suckered by the “build it and they will come” siren song that’s led other cities to pour hundreds of millions into venues that don’t get pro teams.

Really, the best thing about Hansen’s deal was that it prevented this possibility, by making the financial participation of Seattle and King County contingent on securing an NBA team.

Murray must be more transparent about what he’s offering to give arena developers. The arena and parking garage he’s offering generate more than $1 million a year to fund Seattle Center maintenance and operations. That’s after entertainment giant AEG, which books arena shows, gets its cut of around 40 percent of profits. What would be the revenue share if AEG leases the facility outright?

Murray’s proposal also offers arena naming rights, which are worth perhaps $5 million a year with an NBA team, according to the 2015 report.

Also offered to the developers is a city block adjacent to the arena. It’s an area that Murray’s now rezoning, to potentially allow high-rise buildings. The block could be worth tens of millions.

Then there are questions about whether arena developers will expect tax breaks or the use of any tax revenues for the project.

The cost and benefits of privatizing this public space are major policy considerations that deserve more review than Murray’s fast-track schedule permits.

Remember, there is no deadline forcing a hasty decision. The city is making such a generous offer there will always be developer interest.

Wait at least until Hansen’s Sodo deal expires in November, which will free the city to directly pursue an NBA team at a better location.

Then the city can do this right — and pursue an NBA team unhindered by its Hansen obligations or a developer deal limiting options at Seattle Center.