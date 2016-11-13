Saying “thank you” to veterans is not enough. America must hire them and offer the support they need.

ON Election Day, just three days before Veterans Day, voters in Oregon approved a measure that would direct 1.5 percent of state lottery dollars to help military veterans.

The dollars aren’t huge — nearly $19 million every two years — but it’s a meaningful gesture in the right direction. Our veterans need more help accessing state and federal benefits, getting jobs, going back to school and attaining the housing, health care and treatment they need.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs is working on all these same goals, but many veterans still have needs that aren’t met. Most money for veterans’ services comes from the other Washington, where U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has been a loyal champion of veterans during her time in the Senate and will continue that work during her next term. U.S. Reps. Derek Kilmer, Rick Larsen, Adam Smith and other members of our congressional delegation also have been good friends of service members.

Congress should increase funding for veterans’ health care, find more ways to help homeless veterans find housing and move health clinics and veterans’ services closer to where they live in Washington state and elsewhere.

Washington businesses, including Starbucks, should be commended for stepping up to hire veterans, although they say it’s the veterans who should be thanked for stepping up for the rest of us.

Amazon has been recruiting veterans for their leadership skills. The company says it has hired more than 10,000 veterans in the past five years and would like to hire more than 25,000 veterans and miliary spouses over the next five.

Amazon recruiter Ardine Williams, who was a captain in the U.S. Army, is leading the effort to hire thousands of veterans.

In a speech last month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Williams told the troops, “Your mission-driven, results-oriented approach is exactly what my team seeks in candidates.”

She encouraged them to seek out internships and jobs at the Seattle company, promising it would do its best to help them make the leap from military service to corporate life.

That is exactly how this nation should be serving its veterans: Not just saying thank you for your service, but showing how much we appreciate them with real assistance. American companies should make hiring vets a high priority. The government should make sure they have the health care they need nearby and a safe place to live. That’s the least we can do.