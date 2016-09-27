Overcrowded, outdated Highline Public Schools needs voter support for a new construction bond.

HIGHLINE Public Schools is bursting at the seams after growing by 1,500 students in the past five years. With buildings that are, at best, outdated and, at worst, crumbling, the district’s need to build new classrooms is urgent.

Highline is asking voters to approve a bond measure this November that is laser-focused on eliminating overcrowding and increasing safety throughout the district. It would raise property taxes in Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Boulevard Park and White Center by 79 cents per $1,000 in assessed property valuation. For a home value of $250,000, that translates to an additional $197 a year. Voters should approve this modest proposal.

The proposal would rebuild the 93-year-old Highline High School, provide safety and security upgrades at every school in the district, build a new middle school and add classrooms to elementary schools. The district has 39 schools and educates 19,600 students in grades K-12.

Highline failed twice the last time it asked voters to approve school-construction bond issues during the 2014-15 school year. One ballot measure lost by just over 200 votes

This time, district officials took a creative approach that other school districts should emulate. They asked citizens interested in school-construction plans to put their name in the running for a new citizens advisory committee and then — here’s the unusual part — the 40 committee members were randomly chosen from more than 200 volunteers. The group, made up of people from across the community, including nonparents who voted against the last bond measure, met for more than a year to discuss the school district’s building needs.

The district showed these citizens all the data they had on school overcrowding and building needs and asked for advice on what priorities they would set for school construction. The result is a bond proposal that is trimmed down to $299 million from $385 million two years ago and is focused on the highest priorities. Wisely, some money would be put aside for emergency needs and planning for other construction projects that could come up for a vote in the future.

Through the community process, the district gained dozens of well-informed advocates who understand why voters need to raise local taxes to alleviate the district’s severe overcrowding.

Highline Public Schools has demonstrated that a little trust plus a lot of information can make a big difference in building authentic community support. With this process, the district has earned the voter’s confidence. This bond measure merits a yes vote.