State Rep. Tana Senn from the 41st District should be re-elected.

TANA Senn wants to return to the state House of Representatives to finish the work she has started on pay equity, transportation, education and gun violence. This Mercer Island Democrat says she looks at every issue through the lens of how it would impact children and families. Voters in the 41st Legislative District, which stretches east along Interstate 90 from Mercer Island to Lake Sammamish, should re-elect her.

Senn understands the nuances of the state’s education-budget challenges but is not ready to commit to statewide collective bargaining for teachers, a local levy swap and guard rails around education-budget items. Knowledge about education spending will be crucial this year, because the 2012 McCleary decision will inform many decisions of the Legislature. Her Republican opponent, John Pass, is not prepared to dive into that debate.

Senn has some good ideas about education that would likely lead to better outcomes for kids. One comes from her home school district on Mercer Island, where every school has a counselor to help kids dealing with mental-health issues and regular school concerns. She thinks every child across the state should have the same kind of help in their schools. Mercer Island pays for this program through city, not school, funds. She is looking statewide for creative ways to pay for counselors and other help kids need, such as a coordinator of services for homeless children.

Senn is the vice chair of the House Early Learning and Human Services Committee. She also led an effort to bring a bachelor’s-degree program in computer science to Bellevue College.

Senn was prime sponsor of a bill enacted this year that improves government transparency by requiring state agencies, boards, commissions and task forces to submit their reports electronically and make them accessible to the public.

Voters should send her back to Olympia for another term.