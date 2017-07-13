The Port of Seattle is at a turning point that requires leaders who can restore trust in this critical institution and continue producing jobs and economic growth.

Among numerous strong candidates running for three port commission seats, voters should elect incumbents John Creighton in Position 1 and Stephanie Bowman in Position 3, and newcomer John Persak in Position 4.

Their range of experience and expertise will best help the port as it expands Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and faces stiffer competition for shipping business, particularly from terminals in British Columbia. They should also help the port improve internal challenges around accountability and transparency and help hire a new executive director. The previous director, Ted Fick, abruptly left in February amid controversy around poorly implemented bonuses and payroll changes.

Bowman has led a nonprofit assisting economically disadvantaged communities. She has experience in economic development and transportation policy, including handling federal relations for the Port of Tacoma earlier in her career.

Bowman has demonstrated principled, responsive leadership, most recently on supporting a path forward for Ivar’s to operate a food-cart after being displaced from Sea-Tac’s central terminal.

Neither candidate challenging Bowman knew who Fick was when asked about his performance, even though he led the port from 2014 until February. Both are well intentioned, but this lack of basic knowledge of the port makes them unqualified for the commissioner job.