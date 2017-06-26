Patty Kuderer is not just the only logical choice to represent the 48th District in the state Senate, she’s a good choice to continue the work she has done as an appointed senator.

STATE Sen. Patty Kuderer, who was appointed last year to finish a term representing the 48th Legislative District, has proved her effectiveness as a lawmaker representing her Eastside constituents.

Last year while in the House, she helped lead the way toward a compromise on the Interstate 405 toll lanes. Voters should send Kuderer back to Olympia for another term.

The attorney and former PTA president from Bellevue went to Olympia to work on education, but the Democrat has demonstrated knowledge and skills in a variety of policy areas, from transportation to business, health care and the environment.

She was first appointed in 2015 to fill the seat of former Rep. Ross Hunter, who now runs the state Department of Early Learning, and then won an election to keep the seat in 2016. In January, she was appointed to replace former Sen. Cyrus Habib, who was elected lieutenant governor.

Kuderer has already been successful at promoting sensible legislation with bipartisan support. This year, she was the prime sponsor of two bills that became law. One improves standards for educational interpreters for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The other refines the public-disclosure requirements around Global Positioning System (GPS) data.

She has also pushed for same-day voter registration and 12-month contraception.

One of her opponents, Libertarian Michelle Darnell from Kirkland, would focus on housing affordability if elected to the Legislature. She’s concerned about high-school graduation rates but does not see the need for more tax money for education. Darnell has no political experience, except as a citizen advocate.

The third person in the race, Dr. Richard Knierim, who calls himself an independent Democrat, has served in leadership positions in professional organizations but has minimal knowledge of state issues.

Kuderer should be given another term in the Legislature.