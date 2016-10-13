Washington voters should elect Mark Miloscia, a Republican state senator representing Federal Way, to be the next state auditor.

WASHINGTON state needs a fearless auditor to help preserve the public’s trust in state and local government operations and faith in the Auditor’s Office.

Mark Miloscia, a devoted public servant, is the best choice for this important position.

Miloscia is a Federal Way Republican currently serving in the state Senate, where he chairs the Accountability and Reform Committee.

Miloscia’s range of experience in and out of state government, combined with his intense commitment to service, should invigorate the Auditor’s Office. It needs a boost after suffering from the extended absence of outgoing Auditor Troy Kelley as he fought federal theft and money-laundering charges.

A former B-52 pilot, Miloscia has worked as an Air Force contract manager, a senior manager at Goodwill, a substitute teacher at public schools and a teacher at Catholic schools. He also served 14 years as a state representative.

Fully funding the Auditor’s Office is a priority that suffered on Kelley’s watch. Its work is especially important amid the decline of media outlets that traditionally watchdogged state and local government.

Miloscia’s legislative experience and connections would help during budget negotiations.

Challenger Pat McCarthy, a Democrat now serving as Pierce County executive, has spent more than 20 years working for the county and the University of Washington. She also served as chair of Sound Transit and as Pierce County auditor.

McCarthy’s service is laudable. But the state Auditor’s Office would benefit from having a leader who has not worked for and led major agencies that it must scrutinize.

Voters should choose Miloscia to be state’s next auditor.