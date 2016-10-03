Lane Walthers is the better bet for the 31st Legislative District House Position 2.

VOTERS in the suburban and rural 31st Legislative District, which stretches from Auburn to Crystal Mountain, must replace longtime Democratic state Rep. Christopher Hurst. Lane Walthers is the best pick to continue Hurst’s moderate, pragmatic lawmaking in the 31st District’s position No. 2.

Walthers is a veteran firefighter and paramedic and a captain of East Pierce Fire and Rescue. He has deep roots in the community and prioritizes fixing critical local problems, such as the bottleneck crossing between Enumclaw and Buckley.

On fully funding education, the biggest challenge for the 2017 Legislature, Walthers says he is open to solutions that should emerge this fall from a bipartisan legislative committee. He firmly rejects some Democrats’ push for an income tax to boost funding, and declares himself an “independent Democrat.”

Walthers’ first-responder background should make him a good addition as the Legislature continues to improve the state’s fractured mental-health system. He routinely sees the consequences when the system fails and people in mental-health crises end up in jail.

Walthers’ opponent is Republican Phil Fortunato, an environmental consultant who briefly served in the Legislature from 1998 to 2000. They both firmly advocate for gun owners’ rights, which reflects the district.

Overall, Walthers would be a much more pragmatic legislator than Fortunato, who would likely be in the far right wing of the House Republican caucus.