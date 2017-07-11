Eden Mack, who co-founded Washington’s Paramount Duty, a parent-led group advocating statewide for more money for education, is more interested in and knowledgeable about education policy than probably anyone you know.

EDEN Mack is fully prepared to be on the Seattle School Board. She understands district and state policy. She has been active in the PTA, testifying on its behalf before the Legislature. And Mack co-founded and served as president of Washington’s Paramount Duty, a parent-led group advocating statewide for more money for education.

She has a master’s degree from the University of Washington Evans School of Public Policy, is the mother of three elementary school-aged children in Seattle schools, and is more knowledgeable about education policy than probably anyone you know.

Mack aims to help the district solve its financial crisis and sift for any waste in the budget. She is curious why student transportation in Seattle is more expensive than other districts. She wants to explore whether the central office could be more efficient and if more money should be pushed toward school buildings.

She also is interested in better planning for student population growth, hiring for skilled and culturally responsive educators and increasing equity.

Voters would be well served by having Eden Mack on the school board.