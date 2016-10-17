Voters should bring the wording in the King County Charter out of the “Mad Men” era and approve charter amendment 2.

THE language of the King County Charter reflects the era, five decades ago, when it was written. The county executive is referred to as “him” or “his office,” and the councilmembers are presumed to be men.

The language should be updated to gender-neutral wording. The Metropolitan King County Council, which includes three women, unanimously sent charter amendment 2 to November’s ballot. Voters should say yes.

The amendment makes about three dozen wording changes. The change is not expected to cost anything, and council staff could make the changes within a few hours.

But the change does send a message. The “Mad Men” era the charter was written in is over.