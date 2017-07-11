Amazon executive Alec Cooper should be elected to the Seattle School Board for District 5 because he has the tools, knowledge and experience.

Amazon executive Alec Cooper should be elected to the Seattle School Board for District 5 because he has the tools, knowledge and experience to help Seattle Public Schools repair its budget and spend money wisely to meet district goals to increase graduation rates and narrow the achievement gap.

Cooper is among an all-star field for the District 5 race. His competitors, Omar Vasquez, Andre Helmstetter and Zachary DeWolf, also understand the issues facing Seattle schools and would likely make credible school-board members.

Cooper should be elected to the Seattle School Board, and the community should be happy to see more Amazon leaders doing important volunteer work, following in the footsteps of corporate leaders at Microsoft, Boeing and Starbucks.