Thanks to generous Seattle Times readers, the editorial board raised more than $110,000 this summer to buy school supplies for children in need.

THOUSANDS of children are walking proudly into classrooms this fall with a backpack full of supplies provided by Seattle Times readers.

Thanks to our readers’ generosity, the editorial board raised more than $110,000 this summer to purchase school supplies for children in need. Not only does the amount break a record, but so does the number of donors at 826 people.

Of course, The Times and its beneficiaries would be happy to continue accepting donations. No matter how much is raised, it will probably not be enough to buy school supplies for every needy child in King and Snohomish counties.

Help buy supplies To give online, visit: seati.ms/edschoolsupplies. Questions? Email: ffn@seattletimes.com. Or please send checks to: The Seattle Times School Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111

But three organizations have worked diligently toward that goal. All the money donated to the editorial board’s school-supply drive is divided equally among the YWCA Seattle King Snohomish, Hopelink and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness. The money raised since Independence Day is enough to buy and fill close to 5,000 backpacks.

For the past 18 years, the newspaper’s readers have made sure some children in our community have a little more confidence on the first day of school, no matter their circumstances at home.

As one reader and supporter of the drive, Bruce Caplan of Redmond, said, “All of us who are financially able should do their part to contribute to helping these kids.”

Caplan, a retired businessman, said he doesn’t understand how a nation as wealthy as the United States can tolerate having more than 2 million children who are homeless or living in unstable housing situations.

Thank you to our readers for being part of this summer’s effort to help children throughout King and Snohomish counties start school with the supplies and confidence that will help them succeed in school.