When Speaker Paul Ryan visits Boeing and its workers Thursday, he deserves to be asked hard questions about his opposition to “The Bank of Boeing.”

SPEAKER of the House Paul Ryan’s visit to Boeing in Everett is standard political theater: photo-ops and an infomercial for his whopper tax-cut plan.

But since he’s come all the way out West, he should not just sell. He should listen, and answer why he has allowed the starving of a vital government tool that benefits Boeing — the Export-Import Bank.

The Ex-Im Bank is an asset to the aerospace giant, and much smaller companies, because it facilitates big-ticket purchases by providing loan guarantees for customers. Boeing customers have used the bank the most — good for the Pacific Northwest. Selling big planes equals jobs, lots of them.

But since 2015, the free-market purists in the GOP caucus, including Ryan, have starved Ex-Im, deriding it as “The Bank of Boeing.” So deals have been limited to $10 million— chicken feed in the commercial-airline business. Republicans had failed to renew its charter and blocked an appointment to the bank’s board, denying it a decision-making quorum.

Under pressure from business, the charter was renewed in December. President Donald Trump recently sent over a nominee to chair the board, which theoretically could break the logjam.

But Trump’s pick — former GOP U.S. Rep. Scott Garrett from New Jersey — is in the opponent camp. He has said the Ex-Im Bank “embodies the corruption of the free-enterprise system.” His appointment, if confirmed by Congress, would be equivalent to injecting a virus into the bank.

When the Ex-Im Bank was functional back in 2015, about 15 percent of Boeing’s 750 jet deliveries involved financing guarantees by the Ex-Im Bank. At the peak of the financial crisis, when lending seized up, that figure was about 30 percent. In the Ex-Im’s starved state, it now has played a role in just 4 percent of Boeing’s deals — even as its competitor Airbus can tap three European loan-guarantee programs.

A recession is going to come again, and when it does, it will ice over the financing markets, making the federal-loan guarantees of the Ex-Im Bank even more vital. Without those guarantees, workers could pay the price for Ryan’s ideological purist argument as Boeing’s production lines in Everett, Renton and Frederickson slow.

If the speaker’s primary interest is job creation, restoring the full capacity of the Ex-Im Bank, and blocking the appointment of Garrett, is easy money.

Ideological opposition to the “corporate welfare” of Ex-Im rings hollow when Ryan is supporting a $3 billion package of incentives that his home state of Wisconsin is offering to lure Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

As Ryan holds a town hall with Boeing workers on Thursday to talk about his tax-cutting plan, he should answer hard questions about his Ex-Im Bank opposition.