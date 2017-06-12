Seattle’s sugary beverage tax may be intended to spur more healthful choices, but it leaves an off taste because of its approval process, other pressing needs and tax fatigue.

PEOPLE may realize health benefits by drinking fewer sugary beverages. Increasing their cost with taxes is one tool to reduce consumption.

Even so, the city of Seattle’s process in approving a tax on pop and other sugary beverages last week raises concerns.

Elected officials must be very selective about raising taxes. That’s especially true in a city like Seattle where many are struggling with the rising cost of living and fatigued by the seemingly endless stream of city and regional tax increases, including city tax increases for transportation, preschool and housing.

Local officials are flirting with pushing taxpayers to a breaking point, at which they will reject taxes regardless of the merit of the public investment.

Seattle officials should be especially reluctant to raise local taxes this year because their constituents are likely to face a large state property-tax increase to help the state pay for expanded K-12 education investments. Then there will be levies to fund school buildings.

Meanwhile, Seattle and the region continue struggling with critical homeless and opioid epidemics.

So while the goals of the sugary beverage tax are laudable, any tax increase at this point threatens future levies that may be needed for higher priorities.

It didn’t help that the purpose and effect of the pop tax proposal changed dramatically as it spun its way through City Hall. It began last year as a public-health concept championed by Councilmember Tim Burgess, then Mayor Ed Murray called for the tax to fund his education agenda in February.

Then it hit the blender of the full council. After extended discussions about diet pop, lattes and locally made artisanal sodas, the council approved the tax and called for the proceeds to also be used for nutrition programs such as food banks.

During and after deliberations, policy specifics were about as transparent as a Caramel Macchiato.

The list of programs that would receive its revenue is ambiguous, as is the range of beverages affected by the 1.75 cents per ounce tax.

In a flurry of amendments, the council created loopholes for certain local soda producers and milky beverages such as lattes and chocolate milk, though confusion lingers about the effect on Starbucks and other coffee shops.

This process and the risk that Seattle’s recent spree of taxation poses to greater needs makes its sweetened-beverage tax harder to swallow, regardless of the merits.