Help children in need by donating to The Seattle Times editorial board’s school-supply drive.

LAST August, Seattle Boy Scouts Cooper Smith and Anthony Fiorito were looking for a service project they could relate to. Then, the soon-to-be eighth graders heard about The Seattle Times editorial board’s school-supply drive as they were starting back-to-school shopping with their parents.

Cooper’s mom, Jenny, said they had some great conversations about how fortunate they were to have parents who could afford to buy them all the supplies they would need at McClure Middle School. At the store, she showed them how expensive things are, and they talked about what it would be like to not have what you need for school.

Cooper and Anthony created a flyer asking for donations, made 300 copies and stuck them on the doors of their Queen Anne neighbors. The next week, they went door-to-door in their scout uniforms and were pleased and surprised by the generosity of their neighbors.

Help buy supplies To give online, visit: seati.ms/edschoolsupplies. Questions? Email: ffn@seattletimes.com. Or please send checks to: The Seattle Times School Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111

In addition to the pencils, crayons, notebooks and some nice new backpacks, their neighbors wrote checks totaling more than $100, including some mailed later. The boys delivered the donated supplies to YWCA Seattle King Snohomish. The money joined about $100,000 from other generous Seattle Times readers given to three nonprofits: the YWCA, Hopelink and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness. These organizations will also be splitting the donations to the 18th annual drive, which began on Independence Day and runs through Labor Day.

Cooper and Anthony are heading off to Ballard High School in the fall and don’t plan to run another school-supply drive for Troop 75. But Cooper’s younger brother’s Cub Scout troop has adopted the idea.

Last year, 764 people donated enough money to The Seattle Times drive to send 4,400 children in need back to school proudly wearing a new backpack filled with school supplies.

Cash donations go the furthest, because they enable agencies to make bulk purchases. But all three organizations and smaller, local school-supply drives would welcome donations of supplies from families, social clubs, churches, businesses and scout troops.

Cooper and Anthony learned from their personal service project, but it also made their summer more fun. “Every time we got a new check in the mail, they got super excited about it,” Jenny said.

But they probably were not as excited as the kids who walked into school last fall wearing one of the backpacks filled with supplies Cooper and Anthony collected.