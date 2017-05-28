Take a minute at 3 p.m. Monday to remember America’s war dead.

ARE you ready for Memorial Day? Have you braved the supermarket to collect items on your list for Monday’s barbecue with friends and family? Have you Googled the best traffic time to head back home as the extended weekend ends?

Most important, have you determined to reflect on the meaning of this day?

On Memorial Day, Americans honor our war dead. This official pause to reflect on U.S. troops’ supreme sacrifice was made a national holiday in 1971. But its origins date to 1868, to the aftermath of the American Civil War, a conflict that threatened to rend the 85-year-old republic.

Other observances To find other ways to observe Memorial Day, go to: st.news/MemorialDay

The stunning loss of about 620,000 lives in a war that pitted American against American over fundamental human freedoms might make the political squabbles of our modern Democracy look tame by comparison.

However, in this 16th year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, this day should definitely spur people to move beyond political difference to reflection on the costs of military lives and to wounded warriors who have come home. More than 450 military members from Washington or on a Washington base before deployment have perished since 2001, in the war on terror and its aftermath.

Americans should also be watchful about future threats to Americans and members of the military. The menacing threat of the Islamic State group intrudes on the goals of peace. And, with a president who seems not so careful in diplomacy and with a disquieting penchant for resetting relationships with both allies and adversaries, American policy is less certain. Cooler heads in the Trump administration should persist and prevail.

But Monday is about those men and women who have died fighting for American freedoms — from the American Revolution through the Civil War to Afghanistan. Here’s a suggestion: The National Moment of Remembrance, established by Congress, asks Americans, wherever they are on Memorial Day, to pause for one minute in a symbolic act of unity.

The time — 3 p.m. local time — was selected because it is a time when most people are enjoying their American freedoms on the holiday. Perhaps the potato salad has been assembled and the barbecue is about to be fired up. Take a minute.

It is a simple, but important, act of gratitude for Americans and their families who have sacrificed so much.