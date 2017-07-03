Help children in need this summer and donate to The Seattle Times editorial board’s school supply drive.

SCHOOL just let out for the summer, but some parents already are worrying about how they will find the money to get their children ready for school next year.

Families with school-age kids spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies every year. Forget computers and tennis shoes. Basic school supplies can bust a struggling family’s budget. But thanks to the generous readers of The Seattle Times, thousands of children in King and Snohomish counties will go back to school in the fall with new backpacks full of school supplies.

Please consider donating to the editorial board’s 18th annual school-supply drive, which is part of The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy.

Help buy supplies To give online, visit: seati.ms/edschoolsupplies. Questions? Email: ffn@seattletimes.com. Or please send checks to: The Seattle Times School Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111

Last year, between Independence Day and the end of September, Seattle Times readers set a new record of generosity, with 764 people donating more than $100,000 to the school-supply drive.

All donations go directly toward purchasing supplies. The money is divided equally among three organizations: YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish, Hopelink and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness.

Last year, Seattle Times readers sent more than 4,400 children in need back to school proudly wearing a new backpack filled with school supplies.

As any parent can tell you, school-supply lists get longer and more expensive every year, especially in high school, where flash drives and scientific calculators are standard equipment.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents last year expected to spend an average of $673.57 on electronics, clothes and school supplies. A new estimate for fall 2017 will be available later this summer. Huntington Bank’s annual backpack index put the cost of just backpacks and supplies at just under $200 for the past few years.

Although cash donations go the furthest, because they enable bulk purchases, all three organizations and smaller, local school-supply drives would welcome donations of supplies that families pick up while shopping for their own children.

Having all the tools of learning bundled into a cool backpack can go a long way to helping a child in need start the school year with confidence.