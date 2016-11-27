The Legislature should make lemonade from a flawed campaign finance initiative rejected by voters.

Washington voters were smart to reject Initiative 1464, a flawed approach to reforming state campaign-finance laws. But the initiative contained some smart reforms that should be reconsidered when the Legislature convenes in January.

The Public Disclosure Commission, the state’s election watchdog agency, needs a more generous, yet independent, source of money to conduct its business. It should not be so dependent on some of the people it regulates — state lawmakers — for its budget. The PDC should be given more authority to impose penalties and be rewarded with a cut from its successful legal enforcement actions.

The state should also bring more transparency to election finance reporting and require campaigns to identify the top people or organizations who support their efforts. Many groups are working around current campaign transparency rules by naming mysterious organizations as donors on the PDC reports. The Legislature could improve campaign finance laws by requiring groups to identify the top donors to every political committee down through the chain until they reach real people and real organizations.

The Legislature also needs to put a stop to the revolving door between government jobs and lobbying positions. A three-year waiting period should be required between being an elected or appointed government official or a public employee in either state or local government and getting a paid gig lobbying the same body or agencies. A waiting period between lobbying jobs and paid government jobs should also be established, for the same or a long waiting period.

Other common-sense lobbying restrictions should also be considered, including a restriction on lobbying of government officials by their former campaign staff members

If the PDC’s budget is increased by changing penalty and enforcement rules, that budget could be used to audit compliance by candidates instead of just acting on complaints. The agency could also spend money improving its website and making campaign finance information easier for citizens to access.

Clearly, Washington’s campaign finance rules need updating. These are fairly easy fixes that lawmakers should prioritize during the 2017 legislative session.