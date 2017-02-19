In honor of Presidents Day, some tweets for President Trump.

The Seattle Times

Editor’s note: President Trump has struggled in his first weeks in office. To help him, on this Presidents Day, the staff took some famous quotes from past presidents and added a modern-day twist. Only one of these was a real tweet and one was completely made up; guess which ones? Tweet back your advice to @seatimesopinion @realDonaldTrump and tag it #presidentsday

Abraham Lincoln @Railsplitter Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power. Time to show some character @realDonaldTrump

Bill Clinton @ManfromHope What is good politics does not necessarily work in the real world. What works in the real world is cooperation. #strongertogether

Richard Nixon @TrickyDick Quit before the impeachment proceedings begin. The sooner you leave the White House, the longer you’ll have to work on your legacy.

Franklin Roosevelt @FDR The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president & senators & congressmen & government officials, but the voters of this country. #resist

Benjamin Franklin @NewtonofElectricity We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid. #shouldhavebeenpresident

George H.W. Bush @PoppyBush It’s no exaggeration to say that the undecideds could go one way or another. But they’re not going to be undecided in 2020.

Ronald Reagan @TheGipper I never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon. #lovemynap

George W. Bush @Dubya A dictatorship would be a heck of a lot easier, there’s no question about it. I get it. The presidency is not easy. But it’s the job.

Barack Obama @NoDrama It’s not just dishonest, this selective sorting of the facts; it’s self-defeating. As my mom used to tell me, reality has a way of catching up with you.

George Washington @AmericanFabius If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. #presson

Vicente Fox @VicenteFoxQue Oh my dearest @realDonaldTrump: NAFTA is a three way deal, you cannot go to suck Justin’s boots up and try to kick Mexico out. NOT fair!

Barack Obama @NoDrama We are and always will be a nation of immigrants. We were strangers once, too. Unless your grandparents were Native Americans.

Gerald Ford @MrNiceGuy The political lesson of Watergate is this: Never again must America allow an arrogant, elite guard of political adolescents to bypass the regular party organization and dictate the terms of a national election. #oops

