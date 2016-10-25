Gates Foundation makes record gift to UW’s new Population Health Initiative

THE Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reminded Seattle again this week why its work is so important both at home and abroad.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest charitable foundation announced a record gift to the University of Washington: $210 million to build a home for the university’s Population Health Initiative. The new project announced in May will bring together faculty and researchers from across the university to look at improving the health of whole communities, instead of individuals.

Its work will build on the wealth of knowledge Washington’s flagship university is already known for: health care, environmental science, politics, business, social work and computer science.

The Gates Foundation and its benefactors, Bill and Melinda Gates, are already a big part of the University of Washington’s success, after donating millions of dollars for scholarships, research, buildings and programs.

This new gift is a fine tribute to the university, showing how much the foundation believes in its work and trusts its people to pave a path to the future.