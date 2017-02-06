Microsoft and 96 other tech companies, in support of state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit, said the refugee ban “gives global enterprises an incentive to build operations — and hire new employees — outside the United States.”

WASHINGTONIANS should be proud of state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Seattle-based federal judge James Robart for moving to suspend President Trump’s temporary travel ban on certain refugees and immigrants.

This should be a nonpartisan issue, supported by all Americans wanting to defend their Constitution, democracy and economy.

By aggressively resisting Trump’s ban targeting people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Ferguson and Robart are making America stronger and more secure. Not with half-baked, fearmongering orders, but by asserting the strength of America’s judiciary to provide checks and balances and uphold the country’s laws and values.

Weakening this cornerstone of our democracy and bulwark of freedom does greater and longer-lasting harm to the republic than any terrorism threat.

Ferguson’s thoughtful and prompt appeal last week raised substantial questions about the ban’s validity and negative effects. Robart, a U.S. District Court judge and a Republican appointee, agreed, ruled Friday that the ban causes “significant and ongoing” harms and suspended it nationally.

Ferguson wisely spotlighted the jobs-killing impact of an immigration ban coming from a president who promises to be all about jobs — unless, apparently, they’re in states that didn’t vote for him. Washington state alone estimated it stands to lose millions in state and local sales taxes generated from tourism from the Middle East countries.

The Puget Sound region’s economic backbone is built on planes, research and software. As a result of the ban, coupled with new sanctions, Boeing stands to potentially lose an $8 billion contract with Iran, costing precious manufacturing jobs. The University of Washington also has documented disruption in the work and lives of students and researchers.

Microsoft and 96 other tech companies, in a legal filing in support of Ferguson’s lawsuit, said the ban “gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations — and hire new employees — outside the United States.”

The brief lauds that innovations by immigrants “profoundly changed our nation” — including such All-American inventions as basketball (James Naismith), bluejeans (Levi Strauss) and the hot dog (Charles Feltman).

All that loss — and for what?

Not to keep America safer. That was the conclusion of an affidavit filed on Monday in Ferguson’s lawsuit by a bipartisan, all-star list of diplomats and security experts, including former Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and John Kerry, and George W. Bush’s CIA director, Michael Hayden. Trump’s order will “endanger troops in the field,” “disrupt key counterterrorism” efforts and “may even endanger Christian communities, by handing (the Islamic State) a recruiting tool and propaganda victory.”

Ferguson’s lawsuit and Robart’s ruling put Washington at the center of the fight against Trump’s un-American immigration order. With his ban and ad hominem attack on Robart, Trump is weakening our nation’s economy, its rule of law and its founding values.