Beyond McCleary: Other education reform, dollars should be on Legislative agenda.

Although fixing education funding is the Washington Legislature’s paramount duty, lawmakers should take the opportunity to make other education-policy changes and budget improvements in the session that began Monday.

If Washington children are going to get a world-class education that prepares them for meaningful careers, lawmakers must budget with the state’s values in mind, not just for K-12, but also for preschool through college.

While the state’s preschool program for low-income 3- and 4-year-olds is acknowledged for its quality, only 30 percent of Washington’s low-income children are enrolled in prekindergarten. The Legislature should put more money into early education to make room for about 7,500 more preschoolers who are eligible for this program but not enrolled. A long-term study from the National Institute for Early Education Research on preschool in New Jersey found two-years of school before kindergarten cut in half the achievement gap between low- and higher-income children by the second grade.

This school year, thanks to the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, districts across Washington had access to money to hire more kindergarten teachers so every child starting school could go to class full-time.

However, some school districts still face two obstacles to full-day kindergarten: classroom space and teacher shortages. The Legislature put more money into the state matching fund for school construction. Now lawmakers need to make it easier for local school districts to get their hands on that money by changing the requirements to pass a school bond to a simple majority, from the current 60 percent approval requirement. Too many districts have fallen short of that threshold to win the money for new buildings.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed two-year budget contains ideas around improving the social and emotional health of students. Depending on the needs of the school, administrators can choose whether they need an additional school counselor, a family engagement counselor, a psychologist, a nurse or a social worker to help students and their families get the assistance they need.

The state’s Learning Assistance Program, which offers tutoring to individual students who are struggling with reading, for example, could also use an infusion of cash. This is a proven program that makes a difference one student at a time. Many children need this extra boost of instruction and attention to keep up with their classmates.

While lawmakers are considering paying teachers based on the regional cost of living, they must also address the low salaries paid to new teachers. This affects teacher recruitment, quality and retention. This one change in the teacher-salary schedule would be a great investment.

When the Legislature finishes assuming the full cost of basic education, also required under the court ruling, high school counseling should improve across the state. Counselors should be helping school administrators track student progress, flag kids who might fall short of graduation and help all students apply for college or sign up for career training programs after high school.

All of these programs, from preschool through high-school guidance counselors, will improve graduation rates and move more kids along the path toward the jobs of the future. Lawmakers should find a way to pay for the best of these good ideas in Olympia and then put guard rails in place to ensure the money they budget for new programs goes where it’s intended.

And don’t forget higher education. More money is needed for the State Need Grant, which helps low-income students pay for college. More than 24,000 students are eligible for these college scholarships but don’t get them before the fund runs out of cash. Washington state also needs to spend more for higher education so the state’s colleges and universities have space for every state student who is ready and interested in continuing their education.