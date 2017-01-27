Education reform, better outcomes and equitable funding are tightly intertwined.

THE Legislature’s efforts to fix the way Washington pays for public schools isn’t all about the dollars. It’s also about improving student success. But in the end, the state needs a way to pay for education reform, along with accountability to make sure the money is spent as intended.

The Legislature already has passed promising school reforms: smaller classes in the early grades, all-day kindergarten, extra help for kids struggling in school, a 24-credit requirement for high school graduation and high quality early learning for kids from low-income families. But these reforms have been only partially funded.

Lawmakers from both parties, the governor and other education advocates have proposed other good ideas, such as family engagement coordinators and social and health services inside schools, more high school counselors, longer school days and more challenging courses for all kids.

The effectiveness of these reforms is affirmed by education research and they are likely to improve both academic achievement and graduation rates. But Washington students and their parents won’t see better results until lawmakers find ways to pay for them.

Education reform, better outcomes, accountability and money are all tightly intertwined.

The Legislature has put about $4 billion more into public schools during the five years since the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision on school funding. The work isn’t finished, although the current K-12 state budget totals $20 billion.

For instance, the Legislature cobbled together the money to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes in kindergarten through third grade, but some school districts can’t find enough classroom space. Lawmakers responded by putting more money into the state matching fund for school construction, but more is needed.

Plus many school districts have trouble passing school construction levies to earn that matching money. If lawmakers change the law to require only a simple majority of voters — instead of 60 percent — to approve a school construction bond levy, then the Legislature will need to put even more money into the construction matching fund. How much? Possibly billions, since each school costs millions to build.

Good quality preschool is one key to closing the achievement gap between children from different ethnic and economic groups. The goal is to have students from poor families enter kindergarten at about the same place academically as their richer classmates. Otherwise, they’re less likely to catch up. The state’s early learning program is separate from the public K-12 schools budget, but giving more students the benefit of a great preschool is as essential to academic achievement as fixing the budget for public schools.

Poor attendance is another early indicator for low student achievement and high dropout rates. Part of the problem is tied to families new to school schedules. Family-engagement coordinators can keep a closer eye on attendance and reach out to parents to see what can be done to help. Lawmakers have also proposed more social and health services inside school buildings to address the many needs of the students’ families — from housing to hunger and health care.

The Washington State Board of Education wisely has passed an ambitious plan to require every student to earn 24 credits to graduate from high school, with a detailed list of classes closely aligned to the entrance requirements of college and career-training programs.

But Washington state doesn’t send enough money to local school districts to pay for enough teachers to cover a six-credit schedule for high school students. Some school districts make up the shortfall with local levy dollars, some pay for seven credits a year. Others can’t, which has contributed to the untenable inequity in Washington schools.

The 24-credit graduation requirement is an example of a smart, ambitious reform likely to improve college and career readiness.

Washington state does need better schools. But it also needs an equitable funding system to pay for them.