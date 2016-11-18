To minimize disruption and maintain mobility as East Link is constructed along Interstate 90, transportation officials must uphold longstanding local agreements.

AS Interstate 90 is reconfigured for additional transit service between Seattle and Eastside cities, drivers dependent on the freeway will face significant challenges.

To ensure this work is done as quickly as possible, with minimal disruption, transportation officials must respect longstanding local agreements regarding freeway access.

This is of particular concern to Mercer Island’s nearly 24,000 residents and many others who work in the city. For them, I-90 provides the only road access.

Recognizing the island’s unique situation, an agreement was made in 1976 allowing general Mercer Island traffic to use the I-90 bridge’s high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

That agreement, between the city, Seattle, Bellevue, King County and the state, was reconfirmed by the Governor’s Office in 2006. The state Department of Transportation confirmed it again in 2007, and it was affirmed in the 2011 environmental-impact review done for East Link light rail along I-90.

Construction of East Link is now scheduled to close the reversible center lanes of I-90 starting in June. New HOV lanes will be created on the bridge’s outer lanes and Mercer Island traffic was expected to have access, per the agreement.

But the Federal Highway Administration threw a wrench into these plans at the last minute. In an August letter, the agency’s regional administrator said the Mercer Island arrangement was illegal and could not continue.

This 11th-hour reversal causes problems beyond lane usage. Multiple ramps will be closed and reconfigured, including closure of the westbound Island Crest Way ramp to single-occupant vehicles.

That’s left the city, state and Sound Transit scrambling, with less than a year before construction starts, to figure out alternatives and mitigate a situation that wasn’t anticipated in impact studies.

“Had they taken this position 10 years ago, there would have been plenty of time to work out alternatives that would work for everyone,” said Mercer Island Mayor Bruce Bassett.

Discussions are under way to find a resolution that maintains access and prevents immense backups.

Otherwise the federal decision will create significant congestion and reduce mobility for both drivers and transit riders. The traffic mess would be in an area slated for an Eastside bus hub, as well as the rail station and park-and-ride facility.

Most options floated so far are unfeasible or create safety issues.

The simplest change would be to classify the bridge’s outside lanes as “managed” lanes, a designation that could support HOV usage, accommodate the island’s unique situation and provide flexibility needed during East Link construction and as conditions change in the future. This would be similar to the I-90 reversible lanes and Interstate 5 express lanes through Seattle, which allow single-occupant vehicles with no tolling.

Mercer Island officials are studying options and expect to have a community meeting and a significant report on progress in early January.

Meanwhile, local, state and federal transportation officials should continue negotiating with the goal of reaching a solution that respects longstanding local agreements and improves mobility for everyone dependent on this vital corridor.