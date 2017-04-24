A broad variety of arts organizations benefit from ArtsFund, an organization that has been supporting the arts for nearly 50 years.

MOST people think of the symphony, the opera, art museums and local theaters when they speak about arts in the Puget Sound region. When ArtsFund talks about the arts, the story is considerably broader.

To the group that supports more than 100 organizations in the Puget Sound area with its annual fund drive, the arts also includes small dance troupes, discounted tickets for young people, orchestras filled with amateur musicians and cutting-edge theater programs.

Since 1969, ArtsFund has been raising money to give more people access to the arts, while also advocating for nonprofit organizations and arts education, and providing training for arts-group leaders. Be part of that mission by giving to ArtsFund’s 46th annual fundraising campaign, which ends on May 31.

Support the arts For more information about how to support ArtsFund, go to artsfund.org

Grants totaling $2.4 million last year supported more than 10,000 events, exhibits and performances and provided tickets to more than 800,000 school-aged children.

A gift to ArtsFund is more than just a feel-good idea. Donations also enhance the local economy by supporting jobs, driving tourism and fostering civic engagement.

The whole community is enriched by the work of ArtsFund, reflected in public-art displays, performances and cultural events around the region.

As Mari Horita, ArtsFund president and CEO, says, a strong arts and cultural sector is an essential building block of a healthy community. “Our society is changing rapidly. There are too many factors that can push us apart. The arts connect us and bring us together as a community to help solve the big issues that challenge us,” Horita said.

ArtsFund has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $3.1 million this year. As of last week, the organization was just over halfway to that goal. Help make the community brighter and stronger by making a contribution.