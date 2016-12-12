Congratulations to the Seattle Sounders and their passionate fans for a well-deserved MLS Cup.

ENORMOUS congratulations are in order to the Seattle Sounders for winning the MLS Cup in last weekend’s best football game.

The team and its passionate supporters were already champions in many respects and winning the cup makes it official.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s remarkable save in the 108th minute will join Marshawn Lynch’s 2011 “Beast Quake” run as a great moment in Seattle sports history, to be shared and savored for years to come.

Also deserving kudos are the legions of devoted Sounders fans. Since the club debuted in 2009, their remarkable support through thick and thin made the Sounders league champion in terms of dedication and attendance.

Also deserving kudos are the legions of devoted Sounders fans.”

The team’s success also reflects the region’s tremendous and longstanding support of soccer and the Sounders’ savvy and committed management.

With the MLS Cup, the Sounders are now certified champions and we’re looking forward to them winning it all again.