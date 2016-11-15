King County will have at least three open seats in its delegation to the Legislature. The Metropolitan King County Council must get replacements selected before it leaves for the Christmas vacation.

KING County’s legislative delegation will be three lawmakers short come January — just as the Legislature begins one of the most consequential sessions in state history.

The death of Sen. Andy Hill, R-Redmond, last month opened his seat, and two other senators — Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Cyrus Habib, D-Bellevue — won higher office. If a state representative from one of their districts seeks an open Senate seat, a game of musical chairs would ensue, potentially opening up as many as five seats.

That’s a lot of lost power and knowledge, especially so with Hill, who served admirably as the Senate’s lead budget-writer before his tragic death from cancer. The Metropolitan King County Council must move as quickly as possible to send a full contingent to Olympia for the upcoming session.

Speed is important because new legislators will need to do more than just know where the bathrooms are in the Capitol. They will need a thick briefing book to understand the primary job of the 2017 Legislature: fully complying with the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling, ensuring a constitutionally adequate education-financing system and that new money is invested in improving student outcomes.

Lawmakers should also be versed in the range of other front-burner issues, including improving Washington’s fractured mental-health system. That’s complex work — better to start early.

The process to fill the seats is clear, but clunky. The political parties get to pick potential replacements for seats held by their partisans — in this case, the GOP forwards three names for Hill’s seat; the Democrats do the same for Habib and Jayapal. The Metropolitan King County Council traditionally defers to the top-ranked party favorite.

Voters should beware of partisan games, and the council should steer clear of them. Democrats hold a supermajority on the County Council, and they know that Hill’s replacement must run for office next November in what is likely going to be a multimillion-dollar race for control of the state Senate.

County Council chair Joe McDermott assures there will be no games and there will be a speedy replacement process. Good. The GOP is planning to forward their top three picks within weeks; Democrats are also on a fast track to select by early December.

The Metropolitan King County Council is scheduled to meet Dec. 12 before going on a holiday recess until early January. Replacements must be in place before the vacation break. If the work is not done, McDermott should reconvene the council for a special meeting.

That would require Habib and Jayapal to resign their Senate seats before being sworn into higher office in January — the lieutenant governor’s job for Habib, the 7th Congressional District seat for Jayapal. Prompt resignations are the best way for Habib and Jayapal to serve the constituents who elected them, and it would ensure their replacements have adequate time to prepare.

The Legislature’s 2017 agenda is too important for the state’s largest county to send a less than fully prepared delegation to Olympia.