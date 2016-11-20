The Seattle City Council is preparing to put $29 million on the credit card in another display of fiscal irresponsibility.

THE Seattle City Council is poised to make yet another out-of-touch decision on Monday on the scale of the Pronto bailout.

This time, the Seattle City Council is considering a new $29 million 30-year bond to buy affordable housing. The goal of adding affordable housing is noble, but the approach is wrong, fiscally irresponsible and smacks of the same political favoritism that led the council to open its checkbook for the failed Pronto bike share.

The bond is a bad idea because it would not be funded beyond the first two years, even as the city’s go-go development — which pays for much of the city budget — appears to be slowing.

As any “Game of Thrones” fan could see, winter is coming.

The bond is not being presented to voters, nor was it even mentioned in the doubled-in-size $290 million affordable-housing levy voters just passed in August. If that feels like a bait-and-switch, it is.

The bond is a bad idea because it would buy housing at peak 2016 prices and then add the cost of interest for the next three decades. Those financing costs add $27 million to the $29 million bond.

And the bond is a bad idea because the city already has made significant commitments to housing affordability. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and the council is pushing huge upzones in city neighborhoods — despite protests — to squeeze out more affordable units.

Add in the new units to be generated by the August housing levy, which doubled the size of the previous levy, as well as a $54 million commitment in the general-fund budget, and Seattle already is on pace to triple its production of affordable housing. If anything, the city should do more to coax King County and neighboring cities to recognize affordability is a regional problem demanding a regional answer.

Instead, the City Council is prepared to effectively put $29 million on the credit card. That would bind the council for the next 30 years to pay the principle and interest on today’s pet project, squeezing out money for other front-burner priorities, from police to potholes to courts.

Seven of the nine councilmembers — Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Sally Bagshaw, M. Lorena González, Mike O’Brien, Rob Johnson and Bruce Harrell — gave preliminary approval last week in a committee. Tim Burgess and Debra Juarez had the sense to say “no.”

The final vote occurs Monday. It’s not too late to head off the latest irresponsible decision by the Seattle City Council.