Brady Walkinshaw’s progressive agenda fits the deep blue 7th Congressional District, and he’s proven he actually get things done in a politically divided Legislature.

Seattle’s seat in Congress is open for the first time in 28 years. Voters have a choice between two smart, progressive Democratic lawmakers with inspiring personal stories.

Brady Walkinshaw is the better choice, hands down, for the 7th Congressional District, which stretches from Vashon to Shoreline. He has an unabashed progressive agenda that fits one of the nation’s most deep-blue districts. He emphasizes addressing climate, gun control, comprehensive immigration reform, a higher federal minimum wage and reining in Wall Street excesses.

His opponent, fellow Democrat Pramila Jayapal, shares nearly all of Walkinshaw’s positions. But Walkinshaw sets himself apart with his diligent, pragmatic approach to legislating. His record shows that he would not just shout from the political left corner about the progressive values of the 7th District. He’d actually get them hammered into law.

Walkinshaw, 32, is the Whatcom County-raised, Princeton-educated son of a Cuban immigrant. He worked on international food policy at the Gates Foundation before his appointment to the state House in 2013. He and his husband live in Capitol Hill. If elected, he would be the first openly gay member of Congress from Washington.

In Olympia, Walkinshaw proved to be an extraordinarily quick learner of the deal-making necessary to be effective in a politically divided Legislature. Walkinshaw pushed through an important, life-saving mental-health reform, called Joel’s Law, by partnering with Republicans.He went the extra mile and flew to Spokane to broker a compromise with the staunchly conservative chairman of a key committee on legislation which helps felons re-enter society. In just a few years, Walkinshaw built an impressive legislative record.

Jayapal is a nationally-known immigrant rights advocate and former head of One America. She also had a brief stint in Olympia, but had less success. A nonpartisan government analytics service rated her as one of the least effective legislators, and she missed a key budget vote while in New York for a fundraiser.

She is also not a resident of the 7th Congressional District, but lives just outside the boundary. That does not legally disqualify her, but it shows her political opportunism.

On the campaign trail, Jayapal has inflated her role in Seattle’s $15 minimum wage legislation. Jayapal was on Mayor Ed Murray’s 24-member $15 wage committee, but she was not on a smaller working group of business and labor leaders who actually crafted the deal.

Howard Wright, who co-chaired Murray’s committee, said he was surprised recently when he heard Jayapal imply she had a larger role in the deal than she actually did. “It sounded like a poor recollection” by Jayapal, said Wright, whose family business owns the Space Needle

Walkinshaw is the steady, practical, locally focused candidate. He would to be the congressman Seattle has needed for a long time.