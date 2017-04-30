Guns and domestic violence produce homicides. Yet Seattle and King County rarely enforce court orders stripping firearms from alleged abusers.

RASHIED Mitchell, a 46-year-old Federal Way man, had a long criminal record and a court order banning him from having a gun. But that court order didn’t stop him from killing his 33-year-old girlfriend, Tabitha Apling, last September just days after being released from jail on a domestic-violence charge. That was, in part, because no one enforced the no-gun requirement. Mitchell is now in jail. Apling left behind two boys, aged 5 and six months.

The lack of enforcement of state gun-law confiscation orders in domestic-violence cases is contrary to good policing and common sense. Research has shown that more than half of the perpetrators of domestic violence homicides had protection orders against them. When you add access to guns to domestic violence situations, the risk of homicide jumps an astonishing 500 percent.

That research swayed the Legislature in 2014 to unanimously approve stripping guns from people slapped with domestic violence protection or no-contact orders. Those people — they’re mostly men — have limited choices: swear under oath they don’t have a gun, or turn them in.

But the law didn’t come with funding, and even in a pro-gun-control county like King County, it is rarely enforced. That poses a serious risk to thousands of women, and opens counties and cities to liability if the worst happens.

Chris Anderson, the Seattle City Attorney’s lead domestic-violence prosecutor, has run the numbers. In 2015, there were more than 2,600 domestic-violence protection orders filed in King County. In just 2 percent of the cases, the alleged perpetrator voluntarily gave up a firearm.

In 44 percent of the cases, the restrained person filed a declaration that he or she didn’t have a firearm — though Anderson said a spot check of cases one day in March found that those declarations are often false. That leaves 54 percent of the cases in which the state law was essentially ignored.

Considering that 24 percent of adults in King County report having access to firearms in their homes, Anderson came up with a shocking number: about 580 guns may be illegally in the hands of people under domestic-violence restraining orders.

“It’s kind of terrifying,” said Anderson.

A group of law enforcement, prosecutors and court officials have been quietly meeting on this issue for months. The Seattle City Attorney’s office earlier this month asked the City Council for two new positions — the first step toward starting a task force aimed at enforcing the state law and lowering the risk of domestic violence homicides.

It is a good investment that would save lives.