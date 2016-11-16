Four years after Washington voters approved same-sex marriage, the courts are still considering equality and discrimination.

IN 2012, Washington was one of the first states where voters said “I do” to same-sex marriage at the ballot box. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2015 required all states to recognize gay marriage, but the work toward equality is far from over.

Enforcing Washington’s laws banning discrimination based on sexual preference remains an active pursuit. On Tuesday, the Washington State Supreme Court heard arguments in a case brought by a gay couple who said a Richland florist refused to create floral displays for their wedding because of her religious beliefs, which do not support same-sex marriage.

In a court session at Bellevue College, Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued before the court that the florist, Barronelle Stutzman of Arlene’s Flowers, is welcome to her religious beliefs, but her discriminatory actions are against the law. A Benton County Superior Court judge ruled in February that Stutzman’s religious beliefs did not allow her to discriminate against the couple.

This is the crux of the issue. All customers must be treated equally, Ferguson said, so Stutzman could choose not to do weddings or not to sell flowers anymore, but she doesn’t get to pick and choose whom to serve based on her religious beliefs or whether she doesn’t like someone or the way he or she looks.

Usually, the high court meets in Olympia but occasionally holds hearings elsewhere. As justices peppered the lawyers with questions, students and members of the public were treated to a valuable civics lesson about the competition among rights Americans hold dear: free exercise of religion and speech versus the right to be treated without discrimination.

Justice Steven Gonzálezasked Stutzman’s attorney, Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom: Who should decide what is a sincerely held religious belief and what is bigotry?

Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud added to the discussion with her question: Does the court have to decide what is a good religious belief and what is a bad religious belief, referring to the way some racists have said their beliefs are religious in nature.

González and other justices also wondered if the florist has a right to refuse to create floral designs in other situations that are against her beliefs? What about refusing service to mixed-race couples? As Ferguson pointed out, the courts struck down laws against interracial marriage as discriminatory. The same protections have already been conferred on same-sex couples.

In Washington state and across the nation, the people have spoken. The state Supreme Court ruling in the case won’t come for several months, but the outcome should make it clear: Discrimination based on sexual orientation will not be tolerated.