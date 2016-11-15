Our enemies have been happy to see our global influence and national defense waste away. It’s time for Washington, D.C., to let them know that playtime is over. And that means rebuilding our military.

To keep global peace, U.S. must remain top dog

By James Jay Carafano

Special to Tribune News Service

AMERICA’S military is shrinking — and not by accident.

Over the last five years, Washington has slashed military spending by almost 25 percent. Whether measured as a percentage of gross domestic product or as a portion of the federal budget, the Pentagon’s operating budget is near historic lows for the modern era — and is slated to go lower.

Shrinking funds necessitate shrinking forces. Critics decry that today we’re defended by the smallest arsenal of ships, planes and warriors since before World War II. That’s an interesting factoid, but not a compelling reason to rebuild the military.

The real issue is: How much military do we really need?

The Heritage Foundation just published its third annual report, Index of U.S. Military Strength. It’s an objective review of not just the fighting capabilities of our armed forces but also the threats they must be prepared for.

And it gives Americans the information they need to judge for themselves whether the Pentagon has what it needs to preserve freedom, protect our national interests abroad and keep us safe.

Measuring the military starts with answering the question: Safe from what?

The index lays out three core missions for the armed forces.

• The first is safeguarding the homeland from attack. Enough said.

• The second mission is the military’s important role in ensuring the freedom of the commons. In other words, preventing others from closing the critical routes of commerce, travel and communication. Ensuring freedom in these commons, owned by no nation, allows America and other nations to make their place in the world.

• The third vital mission is preventing major regional conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. That task is important because a big war in any of these places could quickly become a very dangerous problem for us.

Objectively grading the military’s capacity to fulfill these missions requires more than just adding up troop and equipment numbers and studying readiness assessments. You also have to assess the nature and acuteness of the threats in each key region.

Other factors — such as what our allies can contribute and the operating environment (the geography and infrastructure in each region) — go into determining our military strength.

For three years running, this type of assessment has revealed U.S. military strength to be, at best, marginally capable of executing its three core missions successfully.

Our vital national interests are at significant risk, and shrinking the military further will only make matters worse.

Our enemies have been happy to see our global influence and national defense waste away. It’s time for Washington, D.C., to let them know that playtime is over. And that means rebuilding our military.

To bolster the resolve of NATO and contribute to the stability of Europe, the buildup must include ground and air forces. Our naval forces must be strengthened, too, sending a clear message that China won’t be pushing us out of Asia or the Pacific anytime soon.

And we need to build up our missile defenses, so Iran and North Korea would have to abandon their dreams of being able to threaten others with nuclear holocaust. Other work needs doing as well.

The sooner the buildup starts, the sooner our adversaries around the world would get the message that America is back and once more ready, able and willing to defend its legitimate interests around the globe.

That’s not say we don’t need allies to do more or statecraft to convince bad people to stop doing bad things. But those efforts are most successful when there is a military to back them up. Peace through strength is an apt mantra, especially in these increasingly troubled times.

A 25-year Army veteran, James Jay Carafano is a vice president at the Heritage Foundation, where he directs research on foreign policy and defense issues.

No need to spend trillions; present forces can deal with any enemy

By John B. Quigley

Special to Tribune News Service

THE numbers make one’s head spin.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has been under construction since 2005. It is said to be operational by 2019. Price tag: $13 billion.

The Navy wants two more similarly sized ships and is forecasting a total cost of $43 billion. But cost overruns are all-too-common with such projects — so where the final tab will wind up is anyone’s guess. The USS Gerald R. Ford will be, no doubt, a very nice ship, capable of launching aircraft far more efficiently than older members of the fleet. But still, $13 billion for one ship?

The Air Force, meanwhile, is enamored with stealth fighter jets. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, under way for years, is now expected to produce about 2,457 jets for the Air Force at a cost of nearly $400 billion, which, at double the original budget, will make it the most expensive weapons system in world history.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., no foe of the Pentagon, has called the F-35 program “a scandal and a tragedy” because of production delays and cost overruns.

These Navy and Air Force projects are small potatoes, however, compared to the Pentagon’s plans to spruce up our nuclear weapons and their delivery systems. Refurbishing our nuclear weaponry is projected to cost $1 trillion over the next 30 years.

One might think that with the Cold War a distant memory, taxpayers would not have to go into debt for these extravagant purchases.

The Cold War’s end was expected to produce a so-called peace dividend that would allow us to devote our hard-earned cash to things that make life better, such as bridges that do not collapse and water systems that deliver a liquid one can actually drink.

But President Obama’s defense-budget request for fiscal year 2017 reads like something out of “The Hunt for Red October.”

It states: “We are countering Russia’s aggressive policies through investments in a broad range of capabilities. The 2017 budget request will allow us to modify and expand air defense systems, develop new unmanned systems, design a new long-range bomber and a new long-range standoff cruise missile, and modernize our nuclear arsenal.”

I well recall that mindset. I was part of President Dwight Eisenhower’s cultural exchange with Russia. I was sent to a university in Moscow that was within walking distance of the Kremlin. I knew there was a missile somewhere deep in the ground in Nebraska or North Dakota with my name on it, waiting to launch if some crisis developed.

The strategy was called mutually assured destruction, or MAD. Neither side would attack since it would, in turn, be obliterated.

Now we are running an arms race with no competitors. Russia spends less on its military than does Saudi Arabia. China spends far less than we do. Our present military adversaries are ragtag operations against whom our high-tech ships and aircraft are the wrong weapons.

Our military bases are another relic. The idea was to have troops positioned to respond to Soviet military moves. But we still have 180 bases abroad at an annual cost of $150 billion.

We have the potential via smart diplomacy to resolve many of the situations that weapons alone cannot resolve.

In Syria, we could try to bring the contending parties together rather than backing one side — a side that includes terrorist groups. We may not like Syria’s government, but neither side seems able to prevail, so our current policy only perpetuates the killing.

Our massive funding of Israel generates anti-U. S. resentment that yields attacks against us and our allies. Pulling that funding and forcing Israel out of Palestinian territory could protect us more than fancy military hardware.

John B. Quigley is distinguished professor of law at Ohio State University. He is the author of 11 books on various aspects of international law.

