Crime, drugs and death is not exclusive to The Jungle. A swath of public lands near The Jungle that includes the East Duwamish Greenbelt has a similar reputation. Under a proposed new ordinance, homeless campers would be allowed to continue to use the area, despite the risks.

I’M standing on state property surrounded by Seattle Department of Transportation rights of way, city Parks and Recreation parcels, utilities access and other public property.

You enter through an archway cut into dense blackberries. A circular camp is cleared inside, with trash, syringes and feces scattered about. It’s centered by a tree planted long ago in a highway project. Most of the 30-foot tall tree is dead from fires set by campers.

This is a place that could be a permanent camp under a proposal by councilmembers Mike O’Brien, Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant. It’s not in their districts, nor is it The Jungle, that wild greenway where I’ve led volunteers for 12 years. It’s uphill from 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at the top of the Dr. José Rizal Bridge.

If you watch local TV news, you’ve seen the view from nearby, used as a backdrop to stories — as downtown, Elliott Bay and the Olympics make an awesome setting. The view also captures much of the area that city government is largely neglecting. It is the Seattle “sacrifice zone.”

Craig Thompson Craig Thompson has received Seattle’s Denny Award and other civic honors for public safety and environmental work. He lives on Beacon Hill with his wife and four cats.

It includes parts of Little Saigon, the Chinatown International District and Sodo, the Dearborn Cut and Rainier Valley down to the Interstate 90 overpass and all of the East Duwamish Greenbelt. In a lot of ways, it is like The Jungle and not merely a greenbelt. This area is defined not just by precinct or legislative district, but by crime.

Twelve feet from where I entered the brambles, gospel street singer Sam Brown was murdered in 2002. Around the hillside, in June 2009, Bernardino Maceo-Toirac was shot in the chest. A month later, Warren Bothwell was killed to the south. May 2007, Paul Corgatelli was killed to the northeast. In September 1997, Denise Marie Harris’ body was found, then Olivia Smith’s in January 1998, then Antoinette Jones that February — the three women murdered by a serial killer. In the 19 years I’ve called the northern tip of Beacon Hill home, I’ve counted 41 bodies that have been recovered from the zone. There are likely more.

I go into the East Duwamish Greenbelt regularly — with journalists, Parks and Recreation employees and volunteers in carefully planned events. I know the lay of the land and many people who hang out there. Some campers move out from under I-5 in response to outreach efforts, others to avoid sweeps. On any given day, a couple hundred people still live or do drug deals along the I-5 and I-90 corridors.

The proposal to create permanent encampments in Seattle — lobbied by Columbia Legal Services, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other activists — wouldn’t work, either. It would compromise environmental restoration and family and other recreational uses of public space. It could also increase the body count. When the city disengages for political reasons around here, people die violently.

The killings of Jeannine Zapata and James Quoc Tran interrupted a news conference by Mayor Ed Murray last January. But another homicide is perhaps more telling. On March 14, 2015, at 8th Avenue and Yesler Way — the northern border of the zone — Margaret Marie Pitka was shot in the tent of one of 20 members of a drug ring that reportedly ran narcotics throughout the zone and were arrested during a police undercover operation. A rival dealer, Dung Hoang Nguyen, is charged with second-degree murder in Pitka’s killing. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

I worked with Greg Nickels’ and Mike McGinn’s mayoral administrations to find answers for the East Duwamish Greenbelt. Despite the ad hoc interagency effort of the latest sweep, neither the Murray administration nor the city has come forward with a sustainable, consolidated program. If they had, it would be in the proposed 2017 city budget; it’s not there.

A community police team officer told me a year ago, when it comes to dealing with The Jungle, “There is no plan.”

As the recent knife fight and fatal police shooting downhill from the Bayview public stairs on Oct. 11 underscores, there still isn’t.

It’s time the mayor, his advisers and department heads and all City Council members think outside their respective boxes. Otherwise, they’ll find bodies inside.