No one was injured in the incident Wednesday at the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart.

A Wyoming man was identified as the man who opened fire inside the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart in Clark County early Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

Shaun Michael Sprague, 35, of Gillette, Wyo., was detained by officers arriving at the store and arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Law enforcement swarmed the Wal-Mart, 9000 N.E. Highway 99, about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a 911 caller reported an active shooter at the store, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Fred Neiman said.

The man was reportedly firing shots near the Subway restaurant, which is inside the store near the front entrance, Neiman said.

After they had the gunman in custody, law enforcement searched the store for potential victims and possible accomplices, but none were located, Neiman said.

The store had been open for about an hour when the shooting occurred; employees and shoppers either evacuated the store or sheltered in place by hiding and locking themselves inside, Neiman said.

“It sounds like they did the right thing,” he said.

Jake Bodle, a Subway employee working at the Hazel Dell site Wednesday, said he spoke with Sprague before the shooting.

While Bodle was outside smoking, Sprague approached him and asked him for a cigarette. Bodle declined. Sprague then came into the store and told Bodle he wanted a sandwich. Bodle said they weren’t open, but said he’d make him one when they got up and running.

Bodle then heard Sprague ask “if there was a cop shop nearby,” which he said he found odd.

“I went back in the back … when I came back out, I saw him pull out the gun, and he started shooting,” said Bodle, who said he was about 40 feet away. “He was not aiming at anybody in particular, just firing randomly out in the aisles.”

He said that Sprague didn’t seem upset. Bodle ran to the back area again as he heard six or seven gunshots ring out.

“At first, I just thought, ‘Is this happening?’ ” he said. “He could come back and kill me at any point.”

He said he tried to call 911 but couldn’t get through. A manager at Wal-Mart, Bodle said, did get through. He said deputies arrived within five to 10 minutes.

“They took him down pretty quickly,” Bodle said. “They told him to get on the ground, and he put the gun down like he expected to be arrested.”

Bodle said that his boss let him take the rest of the day off, which he spent with his 4-year-old daughter.

“We’re just really fortunate that this just wasn’t a worst situation,” he said.