If the purpose of Alyne Fortgang and Lisa Kane’s Op-Ed “Seattle’s zoo needs a new mission” was to again give them a platform to provide inaccurate information, they succeeded.

Zoos do teach. My family spent hours reading books about animals they saw first at Woodland Park Zoo. One of my children traveled with her family to Africa to see those animals in the wild that she grew to love at zoos. It would be wonderful if all wild animals could be free, but even Fortgang and Kane acknowledge wild animals are disappearing at an alarming rate. What the zoos can accomplish with their conservation programs is infinitely better than the poaching that goes on in the wild.

When I first moved to Seattle, WPZ was a disaster — cages and few open spaces. Through the years, it has improved immensely, with many wonderful areas for animals to roam. To interact with the staff is to truly understand how loved the animals are. In many cases, zoos have been instrumental in bringing back animals who were alarmingly endangered. We need to keep making sure that the animals in zoos are well taken care of, but that doesn’t happen with overwrought opinion pieces.

Ellen Downey, Seattle