Seattle’s knockout-round opponent allowed Frei to answer for a mistake made all the way back on the first night of this season.

The irresistible narrative of Nelson Valdez breaking his 364-day goal drought just in time to head the Sounders into the Western Conference semis understandably dominated the aftermath of Seattle’s dramatic 1-0 win over Kansas City on Thursday at CenturyLink Field.

Valdez’s 88th-minute goal will go down as, if not one of the indelible moments in recent Seattle soccer history, than certainly one of the most improbable. And yet there was another Sounder who also deserves credit for delaying the offseason for at least another week-and-a-half.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei held off Kansas City’s early barrage long enough to allow his team to settle into the game. His heroics in the opening minutes set the stage for Valdez’s star turn on the brink of stoppage time.

“He kept us in the game,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. “… If you look at the goalkeepers we’ve had at this club, they’ve been pretty outstanding – starting with (Kasey) Keller, (Michael) Gspurning, now Stef. We’ve been blessed with really, really good goalkeeping and goalkeeping performances.

“That one ranks right up there with the quadruple save from Keller.”

Seattle’s knockout-round opponent allowed Frei to atone for a mistake made all the way back on the first night of this season. In March, on an equally damp day at CenturyLink, Nuno Coelho’s savable shot wiggled under Frei for the game’s only goal.

Afterward, the Swiss goalkeeper was both downtrodden and introspective.

“The battle with that mistake is not over for me,” Frei said back in March. “This is where the hard work starts, to mentally get over that mistake. Only goalkeepers understand what goes through your mind, and the battle that you have in your mind when something like this happens. … The question is how can you fight this mistake and bounce back from it and make sure that come next game, you’re good to go?”

Coelho’s goal – and the self-reckoning it inspired – hovered right there in the background as Frei prepared to take the field on Thursday night.

“I’m not going to lie: It definitely crossed my mind,” Frei said. “The same opponent, similar slippery conditions. But I know how to handle those thoughts now, when they creep into the back of your head. Just trust in your abilities.”

Those trusty instincts prevented Sporting from turning early dominance into anything tangible on the scoreboard.

Paulo Nagamura would have opened the scoring less than eight minutes of the game – and punished an all-too-common Sounders turnover – if not for Frei’s two-handed save. Nagamura had an even better look a few minutes later, only to be again stymied by a diving Frei.

Frei finished with seven saves. Kansas City ‘keeper Tim Melia, as a point of reference, didn’t make any, with Seattle’s only shot on goal resulting in Valdez’s game-winner.

Frei knows there will inevitably come another day like the season-opener — such as the life of a goalkeeper. But he also savored his moment on the other end of the spectrum, when he banished previous demons and delivered for his team on the postseason stage.

“I’ve made numerous errors throughout my career and will unfortunately make more,” Frei said Friday. “But that’s something that as you grow older, you grow more comfortable in dealing with them. It doesn’t just happen. It’s a continuous process.

“As a goalkeeper, especially, once you get those butterflies two days before a game – and you should always have butterflies, especially for a meaningful (match) – you have to deal with them in a proper way. You can use them to your benefit and get yourself ready, or you can let those butterflies destroy you mentally and you’re going to be a disaster. It will be like that for the rest of my career.”