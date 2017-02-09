Ongoing work to build safety features and bus-carpool lanes will force Seattle-bound traffic into one lane, funneled into the center express lanes.

Westbound Interstate 90 will be reduced to one lane all weekend from Bellevue Way to Seattle for ongoing work related to future light-rail construction.

Traffic will be funneled into the center express lanes from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers going west to Mercer Island must exit at East Mercer Way, and drivers to Rainier Avenue must go to Fourth Avenue South in Sodo and backtrack using signed detours.

Congestion is likely on nearby Interstate 405, and Eastsiders driving to the Seattle RV Show at CenturyLink Field will need extra time.

This is the 21st of up to 30 closures, until rail construction takes over the express lanes midyear.

Crews have been working within the Mount Baker tunnels and Mercer Island lids to install new lights, fans, fire sprinklers and other features, allowing a bus-carpool lane each way to be squeezed into the mainline freeway. These changes are a precondition to kick high-occupancy vehicles out of the express lanes, so the East Link project can be built.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has scheduled similar eastbound lane closures for March 10-13, and westbound closures March 24-27.