Boys Basketball

Northwest School 65, Seattle Christian 63

This close game was tipped in the Northwest School’s favor, thanks to 29 points from senior guard Nick Marsh. Senior Ethan Kurkofsky put up 11 points, and Northwest evened their record to 1-1 on the season.

Lindbergh 73, Hazen 37

Lindbergh dominated Hazen on Wednesday behind big performances from a few of their key starters. Jalen Green put up 21 points, while Kelton Williams and Biniyan Eshete scored 12 points apiece. The Bald Eagles took a big lead early on when they took a 19-5 first quarter lead. After Hazen pulled within 7, Lindbergh’s offense took off, scoring 23 and 18 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. No Hazen player scored more than eight points.

For full results, click here

Girls Basketball

Bothell 80, West Seattle 64

The Cougars got a couple of big performances from their upperclassmen on Wednesday night, when seniors Taya Corosdale and Keyonna Jones went off, for 28 and 23 points apiece. Bothell outscored the Wildcats in every quarter, to put their record at 1-0 on the season.

Peninsula 54, Stadium 45

A 29 point second half, and a big performance from senior Vanessa Higgins was not enough for Stadium to mount an epic comeback. Down by 20 points at the half, Stadium roared back, outscoring Peninsula in each of the final two quarters. Higgins scored 20 points, but the Seahawks fell by a nine-point margin.

For full results, click here