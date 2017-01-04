Girls Basketball

Lakeside 63, Ballard 61

Kallin Spiller powered Lakeside to a close win, with 27 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists. Abby Euyana and Grace Harrington scored 12 and 15 points respectively, as the trio accounted for 54 of the Lions 63 points in a take-down of their conference rival.

Shorecrest 58, Meadowdale 31

A fast start led to a big win for Shorecrest against the conference rival Mavericks. At halftime, the Scots had a 40-14 lead. Three Shorecrest players finished in double-digit scoring. Kira Wood had 15 points, while Amanda Lee and Shelby Gresch each had 10.

Seattle Prep 68, Bainbridge 50

Seattle Prep finished strong, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter to cap off their third conference win of the season. Bea Stevens finished with a double double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. The Panthers remain undefeated, advancing their record to 9-0 on the season.

Boys Basketball

Stadium 87, Lakes 79

A big performance from sophomore Daeshawn Wayne and a 33-point scoring outburst in the fourth quarter was not enough to get Lakes the much-needed conference victory. Wayne scored 36 points for the Lancers, double their next leading scorer. But Stadium’s offense was too much to handle, scoring 60 points in the second half. Lakes has lost four its past five games, and is tied with Stadium in the 3A division standings.

Puyallup 76, Sumner 65

A couple of big performances from their underclassmen gave the Vikings a solid win against a conference rival on Wednesday. Jacob Holcomb and Landen Neff scored 20 and 23 points respectively, each contributing to a balanced Puyallup attack that had eight players record at least one basket. Puyallup put the game away by scoring 29 points in the second quarter and 20 points in the third, giving them enough of a lead to withstand Sumner’s 24 point fourth quarter comeback attempt.

Wrestling

Ingraham 41, Bainbridge Island 30

113 – Rachel Longridge(BI) forfeit

120 – BB Denton(I) forfeit

126 – Adriel Liau(I) forfeit

132 – Grace Rabbitt-Burke(I) pinned Clayton Marsh(BI) 1:53

138 – Oleg McGuire(BI) pinned Simeon Lauder(I) 2:25

145 – Valentina Pavlovic(I) forfeit

152 – Justin Kyle(I) tech fall Nate Michaels(BI) 19-4

160 – Clay Wren(BI pinned Damien Spartaro(I) 2:16

170 – Joseph Lauder(I) forfeit

182 – Hague Bush(BI) forfeit

195 – Mac Schelbert(BI) forfeit

220 – Sergio Martinez(I) pinned Beto Allan(BI) 1:26

285 – Double forfeit

106 – Cameron Williams(BI) pinned Julian Collins(I) 1:12

Kentridge vs. Hazen

106-Zach Diamante-forfeit

113- Alex Olivia-forfeit

120-Mike Brommit-forfeit

126-Jeremiah Lopez-loss- Javin Dickerson(H) 9-3

132-Tyler Smith 8- Cornelius Ha(H) 2

138- Max Parfitt(KR)- Tyson Mowry- won by fall 50 sec.

145- Mario Wesa 10- Zach Finkbeiner(KR) 8

152- John Swores(KR) pinned Kevin Kline

160- Sam TImmons- fall 1:23 vs. Lester Moreno

170- Damon Carmichael pinned Conner Boen :17

182-Robert Marshall 2- Liviu Chirica 15

195- Jay Dubose pinned Jesus Garcia :17

220- Solomon Campo pinned Jaden Hewitt 1:16

285- Connor Pugan pinned Javaughn Banks 1:03

Todd Beamer vs Riverside

Official: (null)

106 Cassel, Jaden (Riverside) defeated Jennings, Tiler (Todd Beamer) === {Tech Fall 16-1}

(Score: 0-5)

113 Galeano, Marco (Riverside) defeated Wright, Trivon (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 2:14} (Score:

0-11)

120 Fathers, Mikah (Riverside) defeated Agustin, Jacob (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 6:35} (Score:

0-17)

126 Alvarado, Kevin (Todd Beamer) defeated Bernardo, Jared (Riverside) === {Fall 6:39}

(Score: 6-17)

132 Polkow, Evan (Riverside) defeated Clemans, Dominique (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 1:20}

(Score: 6-23)

138 Fontes, Kailen (Riverside) defeated Yarbrough, Avonte (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 5:09}

(Score: 6-29)

145 Bloedsoe, Amonee (Todd Beamer) defeated Scheschy, Peyton (Riverside) === {Dec 7 – 5}

(Score: 9-29)

152 Oaks, Jacob (Riverside) defeated Fedor, Quinten (Todd Beamer) === {Dec 11 – 7} (Score:

9-32)

160 Troncoso, Authur (Riverside) defeated Park, Ben (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 0:35} (Score:

9-38)

170 Richards, Jonathon (Riverside) defeated Guadarrama, Evan (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 3:38}

(Score: 9-44)

182 Pulido, Wesley (Todd Beamer) defeated Miller, Kenny (Riverside) === {Dec 5 – 1} (Score:

12-44)

195 Bangoura, Tibou (Todd Beamer) defeated Ceja, Chris (Riverside) === {Fall 6:10} (Score:

18-44)

220 McCurdy, Andy (Riverside) defeated Tran, Kenny (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 7:47} (Score:

18-50)

285 Umi-tuato`o, Trendae (Riverside) defeated Valoaga, Graham (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 2:25}

(Score: 18-56)

Final Score: 18 – 56