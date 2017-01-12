The first lady appeared on "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

Michelle Obama made her final appearance as first lady on Wednesday night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It was full of tears, thank-you messages and the surprising story of Stevie Wonder’s matchmaking skills.

Between grateful messages from fans, an interview with Wonder and Obama revealed that Wonder is basically responsible for the creation of our First Family.

“He had to be able to play ball and he had to like Stevie Wonder,” said Obama about her prerequisites when she met the President. According to Fallon, Wonder is the “whole reason this happened.” And Wonder is not mad about that at all.

Wonder serenaded Obama with “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour.” Watch the video below: