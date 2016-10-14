The Washington women’s cross country team won the team title at the Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, knocking off the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country Friday afternoon.

Amy-Eloise Neale and Charlotte Prouse finished fourth and fifth to lead the UW women. All seven Huskies finished in the top 50 in a field of over 200 runners, which featured 18 of the top 30 ranked schools.

The Huskies won the Wisconsin title for the second time and first since 2011, when UW went on to finish second at the NCAA Championships.

The Huskies finished with 124 points, ahead of the 166 points of third-ranked North Carolina State and the 170 points of No. 1 Providence. Last year’s NCAA champion, New Mexico, was fourth with 207 points.

“I thought we had a shot today if we just were competitive and assertive,” Washington coach Greg Metcalf said. “We had a monster lead at the halfway point and just kept hammering to the finish line.

The Washington State men finished ninth. The UW men were 16th.

SPU moves up game times

The start time for Seattle Pacific’s two home athletic events on Saturday have been moved two hours earlier in the day due to weather concerns. The women’s soccer game will now start at 2 p.m. and first serve for the volleyball match is 5 p.m.

Volleyball

A nine-point surge at the end of the first set got the seventh-ranked Huskies on track and host Washington went on to sweep 21st-ranked Utah 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. The Huskies (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) got their fourth win in a row and stopped a Utah (13-5, 4-3) squad that had won its past three road matches over ranked teams.

Men’s soccer

Mason Robertson scored a golden goal in the second overtime as Washington (9-4, 3-2 Pac-12) earned a 2-1 victory over host Oregon State (4-6-3, 0-3-2). Steven Wright converted a penalty kick in the 46th minute for UW.

• Seattle University settled for a double-OT 1-1 draw at Missouri Kansas City. Sergio Rivas scored for the Redhawks (8-4-1, 4-0-1 Western Athletic Conference).

Women’s soccer

Host Colorado defeated Washington 2-1. Danica Evans scored two goals for the Buffaloes (12-3, 6-0 Pac-12) while Kimberly Keever scored for the Huskies (6-8-1, 1-5).

• Seattle University (8-5-1, 3-0 WAC) earned a 2-1 victory at New Mexico State. Ayana Robles and Rosalie Sittauer scored goals for the Redhawks.

• Host Utah 10-2-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) earned a 1-0 victory over Washington State (6-7-1, 1-5).

Women’s golf

Washington was tied for 11th after a rainy first 18 holes of the Stanford Intercollegiate, finishing at 18-over 302. The Huskies were led by Wenyung Keh, who was tied for 18th at 2-over 73.

Baseball

Lindsay Meggs signed a three-year extension that will keep him as coach at Washington through at least June 2023, athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced.