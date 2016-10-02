Frank Garber and Henry Lee help Huskies to 6-over-par 286 after first round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Junior Frank Garber and freshman Henry Lee shot even-par 70s to tie for 16th and lead the Washington men’s golf team to a 6-over 286 after the first round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Facing a competitive 15-team field with 10 teams ranked in the top 20, Washington is tied for 10th and is just four shots out of fifth.
Hockey
Michael Rasmussen scored 3:39 into overtime and the Tri-City Americans handed the visiting Everett Silvertips (3-1-0-0) their first loss of the season, 3-2.
Matt Fonteyne and Eetu Tuulola scored for the Silvertips.
Women’s soccer
• Alison Jahansouz stopped a penalty kick and Stanford (10-0-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated play with 10 players for a majority of the match, earning a 3-0 victory against Washington (5-6-1, 0-3).
• Arielle Ship converted a 77th-minute penalty kick to lead No. 17 California to a 1-0 victory over visiting Washington State (5-5-1, 0-3-0).
Men’s soccer
• San Diego State’s Travis Nicklaw recorded the only goal as the No. 22/19 Aztecs (6-1-3, 1-0-1) emerged with a 1-0 triumph in overtime over 16th-ranked Washington (7-3, 1-1) in a Pac-12 clash.
• Alex Roldan and Julio Rubio scored second-half goals to lead Seattle U (6-4, 2-0 WAC) to a 2-0 victory over Bakersfield.
Volleyball
• No. 17 Washington State (14-2, 4-0 Pac-12) swept visiting California (6-8, 0-4) 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22. This season’s 4-0 start equals the best conference start for the Cougars since the 1997 season.
WSU’s Kyra Holt had 12 kills.
