I am writing in response to the article “Trump commission seeks data on voters; many states resist.”

I disagree with Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s partial response to President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter Integrity request for voter rolls, some of which lie in the public record.

This commission’s request represents an attempt by the Trump administration to access voter-roll data for political purposes. There has been no credible evidence of data fraud. Participation would serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud. This request raises serious questions about its intent, including invasion of privacy, possible data manipulation, voter-roll purging, and voter intimidation.

Commission vice chairman Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, has released no guidelines regarding data security or how it will be used. This commission’s request threatens a traditional state’s right by elevating the issue to the federal level. Once obtained, this information could be linked with other data to obtain race, ethnicity, economic status, or other data for political purposes.

I do not want my voting data sent to this commission.

Londe Richardson, Seattle