Girls Basketball

Gig Harbor 53, Ferndale 41

In a game that was never really in doubt, Gig Harbor took an early lead over the Ferndale Golden Eagles and never looked back, cruising to a 12 point victory with solid offense and a defense that shut Ferndale down in the first half. At halftime, the Tides held a 22-15 lead, holding Ferndale to nine and seven points respectively in the first and second quarters. In the second half, Ferndale managed to make it interesting, matching Gig Harbor with 13 points in the fourth. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the twin killing of offense that was Brynna Maxwell and Maddie Willett for the Tides. Maxwell put up 21 points and Willett scored 26, powering Gig Harbor to a non-conference victory.

Newport 47, Archbishop Murphy 45

A big fourth-quarter comeback by Archbishop Murphy fell just short on Tuesday, as a 14-point scoring binge was not quite enough to get the victory over Newport. The contest was back and forth, as the teams traded quarters. Newport started off hot, scoring 22 points in the first, then following that up with an underwhelming eight points in the second. The score at halftime was 30-26 in favor of Newport, and at the end of the third, the Knights led by 10. In the fourth, the Wildcats nearly pulled off the upset win, but Newport held on for the close victory.

For full results, click here

Boys Basketball

Ingraham 85, Shorewood 68

A game that started off close turned into a rout, thanks to an epic second half from the Ingraham offense.Ben Sutton had a dominant day on the boards for the Rams, scoring 28 points and leading the way as Ingraham outscored the Thunderbirds 57-33 in the second half. With the victory, Ingraham looks like a different team than earlier in the season. After starting out the season 1-5, the Rams have now won two of their past three games and are 3-6 on the season.

For full results, click here