Boys Basketball

Bellevue 62, Todd Beamer 30

A 23 point first quarter catapulted Bellevue to a big win over Todd Beamer in the season opener. Senior Jalen Love put up 23 points, and the Wolverines dominated from start to finish.

Arlington 58, Cascade 57

In a nail-biting finish, Cascade outscored Arlington 17-16 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite get the final point they needed, dropping their season-opener 58-57. Arlington battled back from a first-half deficit by outscoring Cascade 14-8 in the third quarter, and held on to win by a razor-thin margin.

Federal Way 106, Stadium 76

The game was close going into halftime, as Stadium held a 42-40 lead at the break. But in the second half, Federal Way pulled away, scoring 30 and 36 points in the final two quarters to clinch a 106-76 win. Three Federal Way players scored 20 or more points.

Girls Basketball

Eastlake 53, Redmond 36

19 points from Gina Narxen and 11 from Keeli Burton gave Eastlake a cushion going into the later stages of the game. Redmond had only one player score 10 or more points, and scored only two points as a team in the second quarter.

