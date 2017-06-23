CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the murder retrial of a white former police officer in Ohio (all times local):

9 a.m.

Jurors have resumed deliberations for a fifth day in Ohio’s murder retrial of a white former police officer in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Jurors had deliberated nearly 26 hours through Thursday in former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing’s second trial. Jurors in his first trial deliberated 25 hours over four days without reaching a verdict in November before a mistrial was declared.

The 27-year-old Tensing also is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. Tensing said he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate.

___

12:02 a.m.

Deliberations in the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist have gone on longer than in his first trial.

Jurors in Ray Tensing’s murder retrial will get back at it Friday, their fifth day. They’ve deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a November mistrial was declared.

The Hamilton County court administrator says the jury asked a question Thursday, and the judge sent an answer after meeting with attorneys. The question wasn’t made public.

The 27-year-old Tensing also is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. Tensing says he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate.