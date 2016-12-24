Seattle (9-4-1) takes on last year's NFC West winner Arizona (5-8-1) in a season that has splintered in different directions for the two foes since a 6-6 tie in week 7.

Santa came early this year for Seahawks fans, because we’ve got football on Christmas Eve.

The Seahawks, despite a few road bumps and injuries, are in position to lock up the No. 2 seed. A win over the Cardinals and losses by both Atlanta and Detroit this weekend would secure the No. 2 seed, giving Seattle a first-round bye in the playoffs. Seattle can also lock it up by winning its last two remaining games.

For Arizona, things have gone awry, just a year after the Cardinals began their season 9-1 and were NFC West champs before eventually falling to the Panthers in the NFC championship game. This year, the Cardinals have limped to a sub-.500 record.

Can Seattle finish a perfect 8-0 at home this season? Follow along for live commentary, reaction and more as the Hawks take on the Cards at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

