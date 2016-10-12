The Satanic Temple of Seattle proposed the club at an elementary school that hosted an after-school Bible club.

MOUNT VERNON — The Satanic Temple of Seattle has withdrawn its request to start an after-school program at an elementary school in Mount Vernon.

The Skagit Valley Herald reportsthat the temple had sought to start the program at Centennial Elementary School after finding out that the school had a Good News Bible Club.

The temple’s Lilith Starr said the Mount Vernon School District informed the temple that there would be no space available to hold its “Satan Club” until several hours after school is over.

Principal Erwin Stroosma said the district has its own after-school activities and doesn’t allow other organizations to rent out space during that time.

Stroosma says the Bible club has also rescinded its request to rent space at the school due to the scheduling issues.

Last month, a lawyer hired by the school district advised officials to allow the satanic club.