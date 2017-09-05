Russell Wilson was elected as a Seahawks' team captain for the fifth straight season.

The Seahawks on Tuesday announced that four players had been voted as captains for the season by their teammates — quarterback Russell Wilson (offense), linebacker Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor (defense) and punter Jon Ryan (special teams).

It is the fifth straight year that Wilson has been elected as the sole offensive captain.

Only two players in Seattle history have longer streaks for being elected captain — QB Matt Hasselbeck with eight from 2003-10 and linebacker Lofa Tatupu with six from 2005-10. However, each was a co-captain at least four times during those streaks.

Only one other player has a streak as long as Wilson’s of being a sole captain — receiver Steve Largent, who was the offensive captain from 1979-83. Largent was also a captain from 1985-89. Largent’s 10 seasons as a captain are the most in Seahawks’ history.

It is the third time Chancellor has been a captain — he was the sole captain in 2014 and again in 2016. It is the second time Wagner has been a captain as he was the sole defensive captain in 2015.

It is the fourth straight year Ryan has at least been a co-captain on special teams. Ryan was a sole captain in 2015 and shared it in 2014 with Steven Hauschka and again in 2016 with DeShawn Shead.

The team typically votes for captains once the 53-man roster has been set.