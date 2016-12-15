Minnesota's players are staging a boycott of all football activities to protest the suspensions of 10 of their teammates. However, this boycott might extend to the Holiday Bowl game against WSU on Dec. 27

After a brief hiatus for finals week, Washington State resumed its bowl practices Thursday afternoon to prepare to face Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

However, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, there’s a chance that the Golden Gophers’ players might boycott their bowl game.

Citing anonymous sources, Minnesota beat writer Joe Christensen wrote that Minnesota’s players will announce Thursday evening that they are boycotting football practice and all associated activities to protest the suspensions of 10 teammates.

Minnesota announced Tuesday that 10 football players — including two starting defensive backs — were suspended indefinitely in relation to a September sexual assault investigation.

Christensen reports that the Gophers players held a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss their boycott protest, and later told head coach Tracy Claeys of their plans.

According to Christensen, the players are willing to boycott the Holiday Bowl “if their demands are not met” — demands, in this case, referring to their 10 suspended teammates being reinstated.

It’s not immediately clear what these 10 players are alleged to have done. The county investigated the matter and opted not to file charges. But the suspensions were handed down by the university. Exactly which university official is up for debate. Minnesota’s president told boosters that Claeys made the decision to suspend the players, but Christensen, again citing anonymous sources, reported that the discipline was mandated from a level above Claeys, and that Claeys intends to support his players in their boycott.

A Holiday Bowl official did not immediate return a text message Thursday afternoon seeking comment on what the bowl intends to do if Minnesota does indeed end up boycotting the game.